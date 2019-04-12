Watch: BMW rams into back of truck, flips over on highway

TACONIC STATE PARKWAY, N.Y. - A distracted driver flipped his car after slamming into the back of another vehicle. It happened March 24 on New York's Taconic State Parkway.
A camera on the back of a New York State Department of Transportation vehicle captured the moment a black BMW rear-ended the truck. The car then ricocheted into the highway divider and flipped over.
NYSDOT took to social media to caution drivers about the dangers of distracted driving following the horrific crash.
It's not clear if the driver was hurt in the crash.
The collision caused significant damage to the BMW.
Distracted driving is dangerous.— NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) April 9, 2019
A camera on the back of our HELP truck caught the moment when a seemingly distracted driver rear-ended the vehicle, then flipped over at a lane merge on the Taconic State Parkway recently.#EliminateDistractions pic.twitter.com/JvFbZiVzh7
