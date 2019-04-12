  • Watch: BMW rams into back of truck, flips over on highway

    Updated:

    TACONIC STATE PARKWAY, N.Y. - A distracted driver flipped his car after slamming into the back of another vehicle. It happened March 24 on New York's Taconic State Parkway.

    A camera on the back of a New York State Department of Transportation vehicle captured the moment a black BMW rear-ended the truck. The car then ricocheted into the highway divider and flipped over.

    TRENDING NOW:

    NYSDOT took to social media to caution drivers about the dangers of distracted driving following the horrific crash. 

    It's not clear if the driver was hurt in the crash.

    The collision caused significant damage to the BMW.
     

     

    NBC

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories