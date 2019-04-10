0 WATCH: Bodycam video shows officer rescuing choking baby

CULVER CITY, Calif. - The mother of a 9-month-old baby says her daughter wouldn't be alive today if it weren't for the quick actions of a California police officer.

On March 22, Culver City police Officer Brian Cappell said he was one street away from where he needed to be. Video from his body-worn camera shows him running toward a little girl named Aria. She flagged him down and directed to where her 9-month-old sister Harley was choking on a baby snack.

Cappell arrived to find the baby's mom holding little Harley, who wasn't crying and had blood in her mouth. "It always makes you nervous, but it's one of those things but your training just kicks in," Cappell told KCAL.

Right away, Cappell flipped the baby over and started striking her on the back. After a few hard pats, Harley started crying. Paramedics soon arrived and took over. "As soon as we heard that cry it was like an angel. It was like God sent his angel through him," said Harley's mother, Janet Lockridge.

Lockridge says words can't express how thankful she is to Cappell for saving her daughter's life. They saw each other the next day and Lockridge said, "I asked him, I said 'Can I just hug you?' And I burst into tears and his first reaction was 'Can I hold her?'"

Cappell, Harley and her family were reunited once again at a recent Culver City city council meeting, where the Cappell was honored for his heroic actions. "I've been here 19 years and I've never experienced something like this before," said Cappell. "It feels good, it feels good."

Cappell says he will never forget Harley's smile. "She would not be here if it wasn't for him. So we are grateful," said Lockridge.



CNN/KCAL