WATCH: Dramatic rescue of driver caught in flash flood

JERUSALEM - A dramatic rescue of a man whose car was trapped by flooding near Jerusalem was caught on camera and broadcast live across Israeli media channels Thursday.
The man was marooned in Arazim Valley, a nature park between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv Highway. The flash floods were triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh students, teachers warned to stay away from former employee
- Coroner called to scene of serious crash in Apollo
- What is the 'Momo challenge' and is it a hoax?
- VIDEO: Woman critically injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge fighting for her life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Israeli rescuers waded through the waist-deep water to ferry the trapped man to land.
In the past few days, the Jerusalem area has seen thunderstorms and rainfall that has swamped streets.
The harsh winter weather is expected to continue throughout the week.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh students, teachers warned to stay away from former employee
- Coroner called to scene of serious crash in Apollo
- What is the 'Momo challenge' and is it a hoax?
- VIDEO: Woman critically injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge fighting for her life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}