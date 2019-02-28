  • WATCH: Dramatic rescue of driver caught in flash flood

    Updated:

    JERUSALEM - A dramatic rescue of a man whose car was trapped by flooding near Jerusalem was caught on camera and broadcast live across Israeli media channels Thursday.

    The man was marooned in Arazim Valley, a nature park between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv Highway. The flash floods were triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Israeli rescuers waded through the waist-deep water to ferry the trapped man to land.

    In the past few days, the Jerusalem area has seen thunderstorms and rainfall that has swamped streets.

    The harsh winter weather is expected to continue throughout the week.
     

    TRENDING NOW:

    NBC

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories