WATCH: Good Samaritans flip overturned pickup truck, rescue driver

    CHICAGO, Ill. - A group of good Samaritans rushed to the aid of a driver after his pickup truck flipped over.

    The accident happened Monday on Interstate 88 in Oak Brook, Illinois 

    Traffic cameras captured the crash and the aftermath when the truck flipped over after a tire blowout. It was then struck by a passing vehicle.

    In the video, several people can be seen as they got out of their cars and worked together to flip the truck back on its side.

    They then broke the windshield and freed the man inside.

    The driver was able to walk away from the crash.
     

     

    CNN/WLS

