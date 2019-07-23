WATCH: Good Samaritans flip overturned pickup truck, rescue driver

CHICAGO, Ill. - A group of good Samaritans rushed to the aid of a driver after his pickup truck flipped over.
The accident happened Monday on Interstate 88 in Oak Brook, Illinois
TRENDING NOW:
- Amber Alert issued after 4-year-old girl abducted in West Virginia
- Police identify motorcyclist involved in alleged road rage incident
- Former judge dragged from courtroom after 6-month jail sentence
- VIDEO: Man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer arrested
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Traffic cameras captured the crash and the aftermath when the truck flipped over after a tire blowout. It was then struck by a passing vehicle.
In the video, several people can be seen as they got out of their cars and worked together to flip the truck back on its side.
They then broke the windshield and freed the man inside.
The driver was able to walk away from the crash.
CNN/WLS
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}