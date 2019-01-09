  • WATCH: Helicopter rescues injured skier from mountaintop

    PASSEY, France - A daring helicopter rescue in France was caught on video.

    A helicopter dispatched to help an injured skier on the French Alps made a partial landing on a steep slope. It was so steep that the helicopter's nose wedged into the snow as its rotors fly within inches of the mountainside.

    The crew was able to land, rescue the skier and hoist him up to safety. The skier is OK.
     

     
     

