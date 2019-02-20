0 WATCH: Helmet camera captures skier trapped by avalanche, rescued by friends

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah - It was a near-death experience for a competitive skier in Utah after he was buried by an avalanche, and it was all captured on his helmet camera.

"I'll remember that moment when the day switched. All of the sudden I see this avalanche and I'm like, 'Oh slide!'" Colby Stevenson told KSTU, recalling how he watched helplessly at the bottom as tons of snow carried his friend down the mountain.

The avalanche carried the skier 200 feet through trees and rocks, until finally burying him completely. "He let go of his poles and he was swimming through the avalanche to keep his head up," said Stevenson. "Right as the slide comes to a stop I'm skiing over there, full panic adrenaline through the roof, just wanting to save my friend."

His friend was trapped under the cement-like snow. Seconds later, John Brown, who was watching from the top, made it down, knowing every second mattered. "It was scary, I didn't know how to think straight really," said Brown.

Both men desperately looking for any sign of their friend when they spotted the tip of a ski. "When I hit his leg for the first time, he started screaming. It was very frantic, we were just going to dig until his head was free and he could breathe," said Stevenson.

"I remember hitting his helmet with my shovel. 'That's my head.' We dug his head out and I'm like, 'I'm sorry I hit you in the head' and he's like, 'That was the best feeling in my life is just getting hit in the head with a shovel," said Brown.

It was a lucky ending to what could have been a deadly slide.

"I had a few minutes to think about like, 'Am I going to be able to save my friend or is he just going to die.?' The end of that day we were just like, 'Wow, life could end that quickly,'" said Stevenson.

The skier was underneath the snow for one minute and 15 seconds. Experts say that in situations like this, every second matters.



CNN/KSTU