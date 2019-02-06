WATCH: Officers rescue kitten in tree using blanket

LUFKIN, Texas - Police officers' improvised plan to rescue a stranded kitten in Texas came to a happy conclusion.
The kitten was stuck 30 feet up a tree on Friday as the rescuer arrived, recording the scene on a body camera.
Two officers in Lufkin worked with what they had in their cruiser: some crime scene tape and a blanket for the homeless.
One officer used the tape to shake the tree, which caused the kitten to fall safely into the blanket.
The brave survivor, later named "Trotti" after one of its rescuers, is now at an animal shelter and waiting to find an adoptive home.
