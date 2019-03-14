  • WATCH: Ohio police stop wrong-way driver on highway

    COLUMBUS, Ohio - Police dashcam video shows the moment officers blocked a wrong-way driver as she sped down a highway in Columbus early Tuesday morning.

    According to police, another motorist alerted them to the wrong-way driver.

    Officers managed to safely stop the woman without incident.

    She was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence.
     

