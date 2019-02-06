WATCH: Out-of-control semi crashes when traffic slows for police car

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - A tractor-trailer almost hit a police car parked on the side of an interstate in Dauphin County on Tuesday.
A massive truck careened off the road and down an embankment, captured by a WGAL camera, as traffic slowed to pass the parked police car.
Police and the news crew were there investigating a possible road rage death.
