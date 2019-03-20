0 Web cam on bald eagle nest in California gains worldwide audience

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - Thousands of people around the world are watching the second-by-second developments in a bald eagle nest in California.

All those eyes are on the trees in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Sandy Steers has been watching the bald eagles around Big Bear Lake for more than a decade. She started Friends of Big Bear Valley to help keep an eye on our national bird, which is slowly making its way back to the forest.

After watching with her scope for many years, the nonprofit finally raised enough money to install a camera in one nest. Then last fall, they installed an even better one.

"It just felt like we wanted to know more about what was happening with them," Steers told KCAL. "We had to hire somebody who has special permits to be around eagles to climb the tree and install the camera."

Now with a crystal-clear picture, Steers isn't the only one watching. Thousands are heading to YouTube every day for a rare look at these majestic creatures who, in the last couple of weeks, have laid two eggs.

An avid birder, Steers watched one of these eagles grow. They call her Jackie, and she was born in the forest 7 years ago at a different nest nearby.

Two years ago, Jackie found a mate, which they called Mr. B. Jackie and Mr. B had two chicks last year. "Unfortunately, we had big storms and one of the chicks didn't survive," said Steers.

Although bald eagles are said to mate for life, that wasn't case with Jackie. A younger bird started flying around and "Mr. B tried to make him go away with just poking at him. He wouldn't leave. And so finally Mr. B left," said Steers.

Now the world is watching Jackie and Shadow and as the days go by. There is at least one egg in the nest and Steers said they're projecting it could hatch around April 13.



CNN/KCAL