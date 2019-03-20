Wednesday is International Happiness Day, and being happy can have some benefits you might find surprising.
Research shows happiness isn't just good for your mood, it can also help you stay healthy.
If being positive isn't something that comes naturally to you, experts say there are a few simple things you can do to be happier.
Psychologist Dr. Catherine Sanderson said, "Lots of pretty low-level things we can do in our lives that are behaviors that we know scientific research says will make us happier. Exercise, getting out and doing whatever kind of exercise you like is really important. Reading a book you love. That's a really easy one and it makes people happy. Giving to other people. This could be volunteering, or it could be donating to charity. It could be doing a random act of kindness for the person behind you in the drive-thru line. Doing things for other people is very clearly a way that makes us feel good."
Experts also say social media can play a big part in one's happiness. Research shows that when people compare themselves to others, based on social media posts, they tend to be less happy.
So how does the U.S. measure up? According to the United Nations' 2018 World Happiness Report, the U.S. is the 18th happiest country in the world.
