Wednesday is National Haiku Poetry Day

Celebrate Haiku!
Be a wordsmith on Wednesday,
April 17th.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom says family is being harassed due to church theft accusations
- Man attacked by 2 pit bulls on Mount Washington
- Police investigating double shooting after man, woman rushed to hospital
- VIDEO: Mayor Peduto: We would welcome immigrants sent here by Trump Administration
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
To write a haiku.
Try to keep it at three lines.
Count your syllables.
Five for the first line.
Seven for the second line.
And then back to five.
Lines don't have to rhyme.
Just express yourself, have fun.
Share feelings and moods.
Try your hand at the
Japanese poetry form
And see how you do.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}