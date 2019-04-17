  • Wednesday is National Haiku Poetry Day

    Celebrate Haiku!

    Be a wordsmith on Wednesday,

    April 17th.

    To write a haiku.

    Try to keep it at three lines.

    Count your syllables.


    Five for the first line.

    Seven for the second line.

    And then back to five.


    Lines don't have to rhyme.

    Just express yourself, have fun.

    Share feelings and moods.


    Try your hand at the 

    Japanese poetry form

    And see how you do.
     

     

