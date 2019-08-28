Wednesday is National Red Wine Day.
Humans have been making and drinking wine for thousands of years.
Historians know that wine grapes were being cultivated in parts of the Middle East by at least 4000 BCE.
The Egyptians were making direct references to wine in their records as far back as 2500 BCE.
Since then, the cultivation and manufacture of wine has spread across the globe.
If you decide to celebrate with a wine-tasting or just pour yourself a glass of red, remember to do it in moderation.
And if you don't drink, you can still learn about red wine's long history.
You can connect with other red wine lovers on social media using #NationalRedWineDay.
"Age appears best in four things: old wood to burn, old wine to drink, old friends to trust and old authors to read." (Francis Bacon) #NationalRedWineDay https://t.co/yB5X4tftZk pic.twitter.com/15CsK2J1Dj— NationalDayCalendar (@NationalDayCal) August 28, 2019
