Weekend light rail restrictions through Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Another weekend of light rail restrictions in the city of Pittsburgh.

From 8 p.m. Friday until the start of service Monday, inbound service from the South Hills to downtown and the North Shore will be disrupted.

Riders who are continuing past Penn Station to Gateway, North Side or Allegheny will need to exit the trains and take a free shuttle bus to Gateway Station.

They can then board the train across the river.

Riders headed the other way – from the North Shore into downtown – will need to exit trains at Gateway Station and take a free shuttle bus to Penn Station where they can board rail cars headed to the South Hills.

For complete schedules and rider information, go to https://www.rideprt.org/.

