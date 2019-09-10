0
Weekend violence in Pittsburgh has residents on edge
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police responded to five shootings over the weekend, including the shooting in Sheraden that injured a 4-year-old girl.
The child was shot in the head , a 57-year-old woman was shot several times, and a 23-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. All three are in stable condition.
Rico Green, 24, Diontae Hollinger, 17, and Tywan David, 20, have all been arrested and taken to Allegheny County Jail without incident, police said. They're being charged with aggravated assault, attempted criminal homicide and conspiracy, according to court documents.
The other four shootings were in Homewood, bringing the total number of people shot in the city to eight victims in 48 hours.
"One lady was shot what, seven times? And the kid? That's what bothers me," Glen McCord, a resident in Sheraden, said.
Police sources told Channel 11 that in the case of the Sheraden shooting, they're worried about retaliation shootings.
McCord and his neighbors hope their home security cameras will keep them somewhat safe.
"I have to go up there and adjust those cameras so we can see what's going on," McCord said.
Channel 11 has learned the 4-year-old girl has been treated and released from Children’s hospital.
