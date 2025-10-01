Bear walked into southern Arizona grocery store and ran around for a few minutes

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — A bear surprised shoppers at a southern Arizona grocery store when it walked through the front door and ran around inside for a few minutes before exiting the building.

Over the weekend, the bear was seen in the neighborhood near the Fry’s location and was spotted again Monday behind the store before entering it.

Right before entering the store, the animal bumped up against the automatic doors and managed to eventually walk in, said Darren Wright, a spokesperson for the Oro Valley Police Department.

“It just ran around,” Wright said. “I don’t think it did any damage.”

A video taken by a shopper showed a man looking for the bear inside the store. After peering down at his phone, the man looked up to find the bear within several feet of him. The bear ran away from the man.

The animal was seen at some point in the store’s produce section but isn’t believed to have taken anything. An officer who was nearby arrived at the store and worked to get people out of the building. Authorities lost track of the bear after it left the store.

“We have had several bear sightings in Oro Valley,” Wright said. “We occasionally get them coming out of the desert. But this is the most interesting interaction we have had with one.”

