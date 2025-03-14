Michigan judge wanted Walmart shoplifters to wash cars. His boss stepped on the hose.

DETROIT — (AP) — A Michigan judge has thrown cold water on a plan to have Walmart shoplifters wash cars as a consequence for their misdemeanor crime.

The unusual sentence came from Judge Jeffrey Clothier, who has been on the 67th District Court in Genesee County for only a few months. He said having shoplifters give free car washes would serve the community and possibly discourage other people from stealing from the big retailer.

But Chief Judge William Crawford II overruled him, saying the junior jurist first should have sought approval from him and other court officials.

“This is especially true where the proposed alternative punishment deviates from the usual and accepted methods,” Crawford said in a statement Friday, adding that “‘Walmart Washes’ will not be taking place as reported.”

Clothier made headlines in February when he told The Associated Press that he was ordering 75 to 100 store thieves to return to Grand Blanc Township, near Flint, to wash cars for free when spring weather arrives.

He said he had the endorsement of local store managers. But after hearing about the plan, officials at Walmart headquarters in Arkansas told him they didn’t want the car washes to be offered on store property.

Undeterred, the judge figured he would simply find another site for soap, water, buckets and towels. With Crawford's order, however, the car wash is finished.

“I’m frustrated,” Clothier said. “I’m still going to try to come up with a creative way to solve this problem. ... I had 37 new Walmart theft offenses two days ago. In the last month, it’s been well over 100.”

He said 20 to 30 judges around Michigan who heard about the car wash pledged to join the bucket brigade with him and the shoplifters.

