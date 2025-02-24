Wojnarowski auctions iPhones used for 'Woj bombs' to raise NIL money at St. Bonaventure

OLEAN, N.Y. — (AP) — Adrian Wojnarowski is cleaning out his office of cell phones and press passes, and even offering dinner dates in a bid to raise name, image and likeness funds for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program.

The former ESPN NBA reporter, best known for his breaking news "Woj bombs," went to social media on Monday to announce an online auction to support his role as general manager of the Atlantic 10 team.

Among the items up for bid are Wojnarowski’s ESPN ID badge, various press passes as well as several iPhones he used to break news, including the one announcing his departure from ESPN for St. Bonaventure in September.

Most items have minimum bids ranging from $90 — Wojnarowski’s 2023 NBA all-star game credential — to $525, the phone he used to announce the NBA suspending play because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Also up for bid are an unlimited number of video chats and dinners with Wojnarowski.

Upon joining his alma mater, the 55-year-old Wojnarowski is overseeing a wide range of responsibilities while working alongside coach Mark Schmidt and his staff. His duties include focusing on NIL opportunities, transfer portal management, recruiting and alumni player relationships.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.