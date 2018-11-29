White House prepares to announce bump stock ban

Sources say the Trump administration is set to move forward with a long-promised goal. It's not the border wall, but rather bump stocks.
"We are knocking out bump stocks. I have told the NRA, bump stocks are gone," said President Donald Trump.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1,500 customers will lose power Thursday night in planned outage
- School bans parents from eating lunch with kids
- 66-year-old woman hit by car while crossing street in Squirrel Hill
- VIDEO: Are self-driving Ubers returning to local streets?
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Trump first announced this plan shortly after last year's shooting in Las Vegas that claimed dozens of lives. But despite bipartisan backing, it's been a long process.
Bump stocks allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rounds much quicker than usual. The Obama administration concluded bump stocks were a weapon accessory and clear from federal regulation.
"In order to eliminate -- terminate -- bump stocks, we have to go through a procedure. We are now at the final stages of that procedure," said Trump.
The new rule calls for giving bump stock owners 90 days to either destroy or turn in their devices.
In a statement last year, an NRA spokeswoman said the ATF "should review bump-fire stocks to ensure they comply with federal law." But she also said the organization is against stricter gun control legislation some members of Congress favor.
COPYRIGHT 2018 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}