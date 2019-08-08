White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field Of Dreams' in Iowa in 2020

The allure of the "Field of Dreams" has not waned in the 30 years since its release in theaters.
The legend of that magical field in Iowa is about to grow even more.
Major League Baseball announced Thursday, August 8, that the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox will play a regular season game at the "Field of Dreams" next season.
Unfortunately, they can't use the actual field built for the movie.
So the league will construct an 8,000-seat ball park right beside the iconic movie location with a path between the two fields.
They will build it, and - the Yankees and White Sox- will come to Iowa to play one game August 13, 2020.
It should be a special night at the "Field of Dreams".
