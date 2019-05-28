WHO classifies video game addiction as mental health disorder

Video game addiction is now officially considered to be a mental health disorder.
The World Health Organization voted over the weekend to add "Gaming Disorder" to its international classification of diseases.
It was added to a classification revision last summer, but now the organization has officially adopted it.
Experts say a gaming addiction is characterized when playing video games takes "precedence over other life interests."
And in order for the disorder to be diagnosed, the behavior must result in "significant impairment" of functioning.
The new classifications will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
"You adopted the 11th Edition of the International Classification of Diseases – #ICD11 – the first completely digital edition of one of WHO’s most valuable, but least-known products"-@DrTedros https://t.co/8fg5i0TnIC #WHA72 pic.twitter.com/howNNVLg0s— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 28, 2019
