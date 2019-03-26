0 Winning high school basketball coach resigns over harassment from community

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - A winning high school basketball coach in New York is stepping down, but not because of his performance. According to local media, he was one of the school's most successful coaches ever. But no matter how much the team won, the coach says it was never enough for some in the community.

With a heavy heart, Niagara Falls varsity basketball coach Sal Constantino is resigning. He still loves the game and the student athletes, but community harassment has become too much. "I mean sometimes I see a guy, I don't even know who he is, and he just felt that he could come over and let me know how he felt," Constantino told WKBW.

TRENDING NOW:

Over the past nine seasons, Constantino was one of the most successful coaches in the school's history, taking the Wolverines to the state final four this year. But off the court, Constantino was getting grief from people even when he was out with his 11-year-old son. "So wrong, the things they'd say and stuff," said Constantino.

To protect his family, Constantino is calling it quits. "You just hope you can get back to the purity of what sport's meant to be," Constantino said.

Niagara Falls school superintendent Mark Laurrie said the people who were harassing the coach had lost perspective and he wished they were as worried about graduation rates as high school sports. "It's an awful sad day. For us and for the kids," said Laurrie. "Everybody thinks their child's going into the NBA, the NFL and it is very very very rare."

UB sports law professor Nellie Drew said it is a national problem as parents push kids to excel in team sports for a hoped-for future financial benefit. "People that much more concerned and hoping that their child's going to be the one to walk away with a lottery ticket of an athletic scholarship to college," said Drew.



Constantino was reluctant to go public on this issue, but he hopes his resignation is a wake-up call.

"Maybe some guy sees this and he says, 'You know what, I'm a little over the top at my son's little league game. I'm a little over the top at my son's youth hockey. Maybe I should just tone it down and appreciate that somebody's putting time in with my kid,'" said Constantino.

Constantino said he will stay on as a special education teaching assistant. According to local media, school officials will try to have Constantino's coaching replacement in place by May.



CNN/WKBW