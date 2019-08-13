Wisconsin man arrested with backpack meth lab

DELAFIELD, Wis. - A Wisconsin man is accused of making meth inside a gas station bathroom.
Police in Delafield said he carried the equipment in a backpack to make a portable meth lab.
"We've never dealt with anything like this in our area before," Lt. Landon Nyren told WISN.
Workers noticed a strong chemical odor, and responding officers found remnants of a portable methamphetamine operation in the men's room.
"Incredibly dangerous. When methamphetamine is created in this method, it creates a chemical reaction that can become explosive," said Nyren.
Police located Gregory Hardin, 49, on a bicycle in downtown Delafield. He had a portable hydrochloric acid generator, including tubing, drain cleaner, water and battery parts in his backpack.
"What's called a 'shake and bake' or 'one-pot method' to support a meth lab," said Nyren.
After Hardin's arrest, DCI agents decked out in hazmat suits searched his garage where they found a gram and a half of methamphetamine, according to the complaint, as well as a number of dangerous chemicals that when mixed together make meth.
Customers were stunned to hear Hardin was charged with mixing those chemicals in a public place and prosecutors charged him with felony recklessly endangering safety because of the strong potential for injury to others.
Hardin faces five felony charges. He's due back in court later this week.
