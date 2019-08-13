Woman accused of attacking 3-year-old daughter with machete

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A 3-year-old girl is recovering after Philadelphia police said her mother attacked her with a machete.
Police said Lauren Rodriguez, 34, is facing multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
Officers said Rodriguez sliced her daughter six times, including on her knee, shoulder and head.
Neighbor Pauline Williams described seeing a bloody mess after another neighbor rushed to rescue the injured child, "I seen the daughter with her head split open from her mother with a machete."
"I just started crying. I felt so bad about it. It was just too sad for anybody. From the youngest to the oldest that was out here -- took it real hard. The whole block was crying," Williams told KYW.
Philadelphia police have not yet said what led up to Rodriguez attacking her daughter, but police said a similar incident happened on the same block a week ago.
Investigators said in that incident, Reinaldo Bermudez, 41, cut someone with a different machete.
Neighbors told KYW he's the father of the girl attacked by Rodriguez.
The girl suffered skull fractures and multiple lacerations on her head, shoulder and knee.
She was last reported to be in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.
CNN/KYW
