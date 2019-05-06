  • Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend with Drano

    SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah woman is accused of trying kill her boyfriend with Drano.

    Police said Elle Weissman, 43, admitted to giving her partner Drano when he thought it was medicine. She said it was to help him into "an eternal sleep."

    After the boyfriend drank the cleaner, Weissman took him to an urgent care facility, where staff called police.

    There is no word on the victim's condition, but at last report, he was hospitalized.

    Police will meet with the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office this week. It's unclear whether the district attorney will file formal charges at that time.
     

     

