Woman arrested on suspicion of hiding stolen Rolex watches in her panties

MIAMI, Fla. - A Miami woman went to extra lengths to hide the Rolex watches she stole by putting them in her underwear, according to police.
Delajurea Brookens was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly stole five Rolexes from a man she met at a bar in Miami Beach.
The police report said Brookens went back to the man's hotel room with him, where she allegedly stole a bag with his five luxury Rolexes worth about $108,000. Brookens ran from the room and the man chased her, eventually resulting in a struggle as she tried to get into a cab.
The taxi driver called police, who found Brookens near the hotel and also found the bag, but it only had one watch in it.
Brookens was taken into custody where she went through a metal detector, which revealed metal items below her waist. A corrections sergeant searched Brookens and found four of the watches.
According to jail records, Brookens remains held on a $49,000 bond.
NBC/WTVJ
