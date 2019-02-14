Woman dragged in violent purse snatching

HOUSTON, Texas - A violent purse-snatching was caught on camera in Houston last week.
It happened in the parking lot of The Cooking Girl restaurant on Feb. 4.
Police say a group of women were talking when a car pulled up and a young man ran out. He grabbed a purse from one of the women and took off. Another robber grabbed another woman's purse, but she held on. She was dragged toward the vehicle and was nearly run over.
Police say the culprits are all black males between the ages of 20 and 30.
They committed the crime and made their escape in a red, four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.
