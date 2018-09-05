  • Woman finds 7-foot boa constrictor in her living room

    MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A seven-foot, slithering unwanted visitor was discovered in a Milwaukee apartment.

    It's the last thing you'd expect to see slithering across your living room floor, even for Paul Winkelmann, whose family business is wildlife control and pest removal.

    "We got a phone call from a very distraught woman, you can imagine," said Winkelmann.  "I put my flashlight underneath that foot stool and I was thinking, 'that can't be.'... I got him inside the bucket, put the cover on and walked out. The whole thing did not take me more than a minute."

    Winkelmann predicts the snake is a pet that got loose, as it doesn't belong to anyone in the apartment building.

    "It would need six inches, so if it came from the outside, I'm not sure if it was your laundry vent hole, or how he got in," said Winkelmann.

    While it's non-venomous, it's not necessarily something you'd want as your roommate either. Winkelmann wants to find the rightful owner -- or a good home for the big snake.

    "When he finds a prey that's alive, he'll go around it, just like he's going around my wrist right now.  I personally thanked him for his cooperation later," said Winkelmann.


     

