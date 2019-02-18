0 Woman finds kids dumped in the cold by carjacker

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A Kansas woman's kind actions helped rescue two stranded children. The boys were dumped in the cold by a carjacker. Thanks in large part to the good Samaritan's actions, the kids were reunited with their family with no serious injuries.

"You're just in such disbelief that, you can't believe this could happen to you," Maxine Turner told WDAF, describing how her daughter called her in a panic.

TRENDING NOW:

On Sunday around 2 p.m., her daughter was making a Postmates delivery in Kansas City, Kansas. "When she arrived at her customer's house to take the food a guy came up to her with a gun, and took the car with the kids in it, and she didn't know what to do," said Turner.

Turner's daughter said when the carjacker put the rifle in her face and drove off with her kids in the car, he took her life with him. Fortunately, that's where Kim Peggram comes into the story. She found the 4- and 7-year-old boys wandering several blocks away.

"I met up with them in the middle of the street, and asked them if they can help me, and I can help them. They said, 'Yeah, we'll look for the dog if you can help me find my mommy,'" said Peggram. "I put winter clothes on them, and warmed them up. When I was walking back to the porch the kids actually asked me, 'Do you have a gun? Are you going to help mommy? Do you have a gun?' And I was like, 'No, I don't have a gun, honey, but I have other things. It`s going to be all right. I can help you with other things, but I don't have a gun.'"

Peggram called police and they reunited the boys with their mom. "They said their mother is here and I just stepped out of the way, and their mother ran to them, and fell in the snow with them."

"She had the babies, and they were fine, some nice lady. I would like to say thank you to her for grabbing my grandbabies and bringing them into the house," said Turner.

Peggram says she just did what she thought should and was in the right place at the right time. "It`s very moving to me to know that it came to a very happy ending. I'm very glad that I just happened to be there at the time."

Peggram says now that she knows the full story, she would love to meet up with the kids and their mom at some point for a happy reunion.



CNN/WDAF