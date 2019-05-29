Woman found living in van with 22 dogs and a bird

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. - A woman from Massachusetts is facing animal cruelty charges after she was pulled over for a traffic violation in Wethersfield.
Police said Suzanne Muzaffer Eser, 58, was pulled over for driving with a license plate registered to another vehicle. Wethersfield officers found 22 dogs and a parrot in filthy conditions inside the van, which surprised even a veteran member of the force.
"Put it this way. The officer called for public health to come to the van because it was so bad. A veteran sergeant say to me, in all the things he has seen and all the years he has been here, this has to fall into the top five of the worst he's ever seen," Chief James Cetran told WFSB.
Police believe Eser had been living in the van for a number of months.
The 22 dogs and parrot were taken to nearby shelters to be evaluated, but Cetran said some of the animals were not in good shape. He believes up to seven of the dogs may end up having to be euthanized.
The suspect is no longer in custody after making $1,000 cash bail. She's due in court in two weeks.
