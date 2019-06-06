0 Woman given days to live at birth graduates from college

NEW YORK CITY - In a sea of graduates, there's one who is easy to overlook if only for her stature. But Nekhidia Harris is a force to be reckoned with.

When she was born, doctors gave her three days to live. But she'll turn 25 this October and now has her college degree from Medgar Evers College, with honors.

"I feel so excellent. After the hard work and sleepless nights. Sometimes all-nighters. It feels really good that I accomplished my bachelors in social work," Harris told WABC.

Harris was born with many health issues, including brittle bones. She's had numerous surgeries and dozens of fractures, but nothing breaks her spirit.

"She lights up a room. No matter what darkness is in a room, she lights up that room," said her mother, Dasline Harris.

"No one has shunned her," said her father. "Nobody treats her differently because they see her as tall as they are."

That is perhaps, in part, due to some advice he once gave her, "Use my brain as my height. And I've stuck with that, and I surely have used my brain as my height," said Harris.

Harris still has big plans. This fall she will start a masters program, also in social work, at York College.

"I like to help people and especially children that don't have a voice. And I love children. They gravitate to me, so I want to help them in every way I can," said Harris.

She already has a nonprofit that she uses to motivate others with disabilities.



