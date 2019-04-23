0 Woman goes on racist rant, pull down pants

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A family in Springfield said their Easter Sunday was ruined when they were racially targeted. The encounter was all caught on camera.

The cellphone video tells the story as an African-American family is subjected to a white woman using racial slurs against them while standing on their property. That will be the memory the Matthews family will take away of Easter this year. Police later identified the instigators as Kevin and Jessica Hollinger.

"I said, 'There's kids around. This is totally inappropriate,'" Rashonda Matthews told KEZI.

"We were kinda like, 'What the heck?' Like trying to tell them to stop and as soon as I pulled out my phone, 'cause it was pretty funny and kinda crazy, she said she was going to call the cops on me," said Rahtavian Matthews.

The encounter didn't stop with just yelling insults. Cameras captured Jessica Hollinger as she pulled down her pants and stood in the middle of the street. That's when the Matthews took a step back, closer to their home, and called police.

"So be it, you're racist. That's fine. Just take it away from us. We don't want to hear it. We don't want to feel it. I don't want my kids to ever experience it," said Rashonda.

Unfortunately, it's something the Matthews say they've come face to face with before. "We get used to it. I hate to say that," said Rashonda.

Jessica Hollinger was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Kevin Hollinger was also charged with disorderly conduct and felon in possession of a restricted weapon for carrying a knife.



CNN/KEZI