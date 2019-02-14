0 Woman loses car in dating app scam

NASHVILLE, Tennn. - Dominique Robinson moved to Nashville and found her new love on a dating app. Their love took off, but then he took off in her car without her permission.

"Oh, he was wonderful. Charming, charming as a boyfriend. Very charming and that was the trick," Robinson told WZTV.

Robinson went fishing and found her love on the dating app Plenty of Fish. She says it all started out like a dream with romantic dates and kind words. She introduced her new boyfriend to her family and friends, then things took a turn.

TRENDING NOW:

"I started seeing the red flags when I started getting inboxes from women. Other women saying, 'I'm his girlfriends. I'm pregnant.' He's saying they're lying," said Robinson.

She says the man she fell for, fell for other women too. Taking their hearts, their money and now her car, leaving her and her kids without a way to get around. Each woman said they met him on other dating sites, at least four other apps. Just like Robinson, he promised them the world but took them for everything.

Robert Young, a former metro officer and now private investigator, says people using dating sites to scam people is a danger that's showing no sign of slowing down, especially when Valentine's Day rolls around. "If you're hiding behind a cellphone, you're going to be able to make up whatever you can make up. Pretty much anything you can type up could be the truth or not the truth," said Young.

"It's fearful. It's very fearful. I'm kind of embarrassed because I have girls. My children have to watch their back," said Robinson. She says she doesn't know if or when her boyfriend will come back or what he'll do. For now, her family and neighbors are keeping watch.

Police found Robinson's car left abandoned at a Chattanooga Walmart. It's in an impound lot waiting on her to pick it up.

As for looking for love again, Robinson says she's taking a break and focusing on herself for a while.



CNN/WZTV