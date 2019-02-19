0 Woman pulled from massive car fire by good Samaritans

BATON ROUGE, La. - A car erupted in flames with a woman trapped inside after police say a drunken driver slammed into the back of her car and pinned her inside.

Four men endured whipping flames and intense heat to save the driver trapped inside her burning car. Jeremy Zeringue, 24, had his commute transformed into a heroic rescue when he and others stopped and pulled the woman out.

"She had seconds left. It was touch and go for a second. I really thought I was going to see that lady die," Zeringue told WBRZ.

The 41-year-old woman was stopped at a traffic light in Garyville when she was rear-ended by a drunken driver at high speed just after sunrise. Using a fire extinguisher, rescuers broke the driver's side window and suffered burns pulling the woman out.

"It burned one guy's face and his eye, so I put my hood on because it was heating my face up. Basically when we broke the glass it was in her backseat already," said Zeringue.

Anita Haley, 44, shot video from her car as the rescue was underway. "I was on the opposite side of the street, on the shoulder. So if I could feel the heat, imagine what they felt," said Haley.

After the rescue, the woman was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries along with the man who allegedly crashed into her, Richard Preston, 22. Preston was released Monday and booked into jail for DWI and felony negligence.

As for the rescuers, Haley says there's an even greater title they deserve than just good Samaritans. "When I saw how he was frustrated and trying to get the window burst, and trying to get her out of there, I was like I need to video this. People need to see that there are still modern day heroes out here," said Haley.

Zeringue says he's just happy there were others there to help him. "I don't know any of them but I couldn't have done it without them. No matter how I was trying, I couldn't have done it without any of them," said Zeringue.

There were also several people, not captured in the video, who carried Preston inside a nearby business after he leapt out of his vehicle into the ditch.



CNN/WBRZ