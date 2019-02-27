  • Woman receives full college football scholarship, next ambition is NFL

    Toni Harris joined a select group when she got a scholarship to play football at Central Methodist University this week. She's only the second woman known to have received a scholarship to play football collegiately and the first to play defense. 

    "My dream moving forward is to become the first female NFL player. Sorry, I can't stop smilin' when I say that," Toni Harris told NBC's "Today Show."

    According to WCAU, Harris has overcome long odds before. She grew up in foster care, survived cancer as a teenager and became the first person in her family to graduate high school and go to college. She plans to study criminal justice.

     

