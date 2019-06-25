0 Woman reunited with 1975 Volkswagen she drove in high school

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. - A New Jersey woman has been reunited with her very first car. It's a vintage Volkswagen she bought when she was a teen. She hadn't seen it since, until one day it popped up on Facebook.

"It was my car, my first car, and I loved it. Love, love, loved it," Amanda Dorset told WPIX.

Growing up in Virginia, Dorset drove the 1975 purple Volkswagen Beetle in high school in the 1990s, a car she'd never forget.

"I've always really thought about the Volkswagen, always, because I mean, I was 16. Remember when you were 16? You know you have memories and those were fun memories," said Dorset.

She has owned 11 Volkswagens since, along with a matching bag or two, shoes, decor and even her dog is named for a vintage Jetta known as The Bora.

Her first love even led her to her true love. Their wedding cake? A purple Bug.

When Dorset went home for the holidays, she heard from an old friend.

"'Text me a picture' and said, 'I think this might be your car?' And as soon as you looked at it and I saw the color and I saw the wheels, I knew exactly. I knew it was my car," said Dorset.

Her former car was listed on Facebook for sale. Her name decal was still on the back windshield. She begged the owner to sell it back.

Almost two decades and $400 later, it's now in her family's driveway. After all this time, she may still have been the last person behind the wheel.

"The car has not been registered since we had it. The car is still titled in my mom's name," said Dorset. "It's in rough shape. Luckily not too much rust on the outside but the inside, I fell through the floor trying to clean it out. It had big spider webs in it. Oh my gosh, it was just a mess. It's a mess! It is still a mess."

Dorset spent Mother's Day cleaning out her old VW and is working on a plan to bring it to her home in New Jersey.



CNN/WPIX