0 Woman shot in face with crossbow

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. - An Arkansas woman is lucky to be alive after a vicious attack. She was shot in the face with a crossbow after getting into an argument over a theft.

Through the pain, Janet Partain spoke to WREG shortly after she was hit in the face by a crossbow. "My face is throbbing and I can't shut one of my eyes," said Partain.

Cross County deputies were called to a home off County Road 727 just outside of Wynne. The caller initially hung up, but when dispatchers called back, they were told someone had been shot with a crossbow. "It was an odd sight to see someone with an arrow in their face and they're still conscious and talking to me," said Capt. Jeff Nichols of the Cross County Sheriff's Office.

Partain says she went to Joseph Avellino's home to confront him about stolen property when things escalated. "I told him, 'Joseph, I don't want you on my property no more' this and that. And he was like, 'Well, I'm going to shoot ya'll,'" said Partain.

Partain says Avellino pulled out a crossbow. Her 14-year-old son and 15-year-old nephews were also with her. "And he was pointing the arrow at them and he fired a shot at one of them and I pushed them out the way and I got hit. I think I was in shock because once I got hit I said, 'I can't believe you almost shot that kid,'" said Partain.

From there she started driving to the hospital. "I knew I needed to get there fast," said Partain.

Hospital employees were able to remove the arrow. Avellino, 34, is now facing first-degree battery and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Partain says she has much for which to be grateful. "I'm very glad to be alive right now," said Partain. "I'm just glad the baby didn't get shot."



CNN/WREG