Woman signs for deaf father at rock concert

    EDMONTON, Alberta - A sweet father-daughter moment was caught on camera at a rock concert in Canada.

    As Three Days Grace performed, a woman translated the lyrics into sign language for her hearing-impaired father. 

    Another concert-goer recorded the moment and was deeply touched. She posted it on social media, saying they "witnessed something absolutely beautiful." She also wrote that they no longer cared what was happening on stage because watching the pair was "absolutely mesmerizing."

    The story got the attention of the band, which tweeted out the video with the statement "This is amazing!"
     

     
     

