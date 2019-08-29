Woman stabbed to death while walking dog

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Community members are on edge after Margery Magill was stabbed to death while walking a dog using the Rover app.
Witnesses said multiple neighbors tried to help Magill following the attack, which local police said speaks volumes for the sense of community in the neighborhood.
Magill's sister, Raeann, told WJLA that Margery Magill was a ray of sunshine who recently moved to Washington for a new job that involved mentoring.
Margery Magill had recently completed her master's degree in London at the University of Westminster.
Chief Peter Newsham said surveillance video assisted with the search for the suspect, Eliyas Agregahegne, 24. Agregahegne is now charged in Margery Magill's murder, though the motive is still under investigation.
