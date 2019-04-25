  • Woman sues company for putting up billboards in cemetery

    ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A media company is being sued in Missouri after a woman says they put up billboards in a historic African-American cemetery.

    According to the suit, DDI Media bought a stretch of Washington Park Cemetery in St. Louis County more than 30 years ago. The company then put up three columns displaying six billboards.

    Wanda Brandon filed the lawsuit. She says the nearly 100-year-old cemetery was once the largest burial site for African-Americans in the region. "My mother is buried right here up on this hill. My grandmother is buried right down here in section 10 where the billboards are located at. That's why it's personal. These are my ancestors," Brandon told KTVI.

    Brandon's lawsuit is asking the court to force DDI Media to remove the billboards.

    In a statement, DDI Media said the "billboards have played an important role in the cemetery's ongoing operation for many years with the full support and agreement of the cemetery owners and operators."
     

     

