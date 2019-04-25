Woman sues company for putting up billboards in cemetery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A media company is being sued in Missouri after a woman says they put up billboards in a historic African-American cemetery.
According to the suit, DDI Media bought a stretch of Washington Park Cemetery in St. Louis County more than 30 years ago. The company then put up three columns displaying six billboards.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Body believed to be missing Illinois 5-year-old AJ Freund found, parents charged
- Anti-vaccine movement tries to silence local pediatrician
- Woman dies after falling into meat grinder
- VIDEO: Police corporal's ribs possibly broken during struggle with suspect at casino
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Wanda Brandon filed the lawsuit. She says the nearly 100-year-old cemetery was once the largest burial site for African-Americans in the region. "My mother is buried right here up on this hill. My grandmother is buried right down here in section 10 where the billboards are located at. That's why it's personal. These are my ancestors," Brandon told KTVI.
Brandon's lawsuit is asking the court to force DDI Media to remove the billboards.
In a statement, DDI Media said the "billboards have played an important role in the cemetery's ongoing operation for many years with the full support and agreement of the cemetery owners and operators."
CNN/KTVI
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}