0 Woman swallows engagement ring while asleep

SAN DIEGO - Just the thought of losing your engagement ring is something most women can't even stomach, but for one woman in San Diego, she did stomach it, quite literally.

Jenna Evans can't help but blush when she talks about her fiancé Bobby.

"We have been together for 5 1/2 years," Evans told KGTV.

It took Evans quite a long time to get the ring of her dreams from the man of her dreams.

"I designed it and picked all the stones and everything," said Evans.

But Tuesday night, the three-stone band of love ended up in a dark place.

"I was having a dream that we were on a cargo train and it was a dangerous situation and Bobby told me, 'You have to swallow your ring,'" said Evans.

When she woke up, her 007 dream world became a real-life emergency.

"When I woke up and it was not on my hand, I knew exactly where it was," said Evans.

The couple felt panic, then hilarity, then a little bit of both.

At 8 a.m. they rushed into urgent care, and explained her bizarre situation. An X-ray confirmed her story.

"It's very clear. There's no looking for it, it's just right there," said Evans.

Her gastroenterologist suggested an emergency endoscopy.

"I was really happy because I don't know if I can look at it and appreciate it in the same way if I had to search for it," said Evans, referring to the other possibility of letting nature take its course.

After a few minutes of anesthesia, Evans was reunited with her engagement ring.

"I feel very grateful that I got it back and that it is a happy and funny story," said Evans.

It was the end of a crazy adventure into a make-believe spy world that gave new meaning to a sparkling bride inside and out and a reminder to be a bit more careful when going to bed.

"I have been taking it off at night, just in case. Just in case," said Evans.

The couple will get married in Texas in May.



CNN/KGTV