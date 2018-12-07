Woman taken off life support survives, fully recovers

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Michigan woman surprised her doctors after she survived being taken off life support. Her doctors believed she only had a small percent of her brain capacity after suffering a massive heart attack.
Karl Deleeuw still marvels at everything that has gone on since he called Sterling Heights 911 in August. "I believe that she truly is a depiction of a miracle," he told WDIV.
His wife, Michele, was having a heart attack and she wasn't breathing. The 911 operator talked him through CPR and life-saving actions that gave her a chance to survive.
Sterling Heights paramedics revived her multiple times on the way to the hospital. She was unconscious and remained so for three weeks. Doctors advised taking her off life support. Karl consented. Days later, Michele opened her eyes.
"So I didn't know what to think. I didn't know what happened. I had no memory," said Michele.
Michele has made full recovery against all odds. This week, the paramedics who answered that 911 call presented her with a Survivor Coin. It's a token of the bond she shares with her husband and her rescuers.
"I just thank God that I was saved. I was spared. I know that that means something. Something good is going to come of this," said Michele.
CNN/WDIV
