Woman who danced with Obamas turns 110 years old

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Virginia McLaurin was 106 years old when she went viral, dancing with the Obamas in the White House. She's now 110 and still going strong, although she has decided to skip the dance party this year.
"As far as I can see, I'm the oldest thing in the district," McLaurin told WJLA. "110. That ain't too easy."
McLaurin became famous when she danced with the Obamas and said, "I met a black president and a black wife. I didn't think I'd ever be able to get in the White House."
TRENDING NOW:
- Man flown to Pittsburgh hospital after being bitten by dog at Beaver Co. Humane Society
- Genealogy, DNA solve case of newborn left to freeze to death in ditch 38 years ago
- No jail time for teen who killed three pedestrians, including baby
- VIDEO: McKeesport ranked as one of most dangerous US cities
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Since then, birthdays have been a big deal. Last year, she celebrated with students at Brightwood Elementary and the Harlem Globetrotters.
But this year, she says she's taking it easy. "This year, they feel like maybe it's too much for me because, I don't know, they said we want to keep her as long as we can," said McLaurin.
CNN/WJLA
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}