Woman with kids in car arrested after police chase ends near the 40th Street Bridge

PITTSBURGH - A woman was arrested after being accused of not stopping for police with two small children in the backseat.
Candice Dixon, 31, was arrested for endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
The pursuit ended at the 40th Street Bridge ramp off on Route 28 North, according to investigators.
