Woodland Hills, former principal reach severance agreement
Woodland Hills School District hammered out a severance agreement Thursday with an embattled former high school principal who resigned last month.
Channel 11 learned Kevin Murray, who also served as head football coach, would get a $32,000 package.
"This was a strenuously negotiated agreement,” said Phil DiLucente, Murray’s attorney. "All parties wanted to resolve this amicably and we did."
DiLucente called the agreement unselfish and low, considering everything that Murray had gone through.
"He gave his heart, his life, his soul to that high school, but at the end of the day he did what was in the best interest of all parties,” DiLucente said.
Channel 11 was there in August when the board accepted Murray’s resignation and when he was caught on an audio recording threatening a student last year.
Murray was never charged but was briefly placed on leave.
DiLucente says Murray just wants the district to succeed, and believes Murray has a bright future.
"You'll be certain to see him on some football fields somewhere helping out our youth and making people better,” DiLucente said.
The Woodland Hills School District tells Channel 11 it’s working to find a new principal.
