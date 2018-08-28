  • World's steepest running race held on ski jump

    BISCHOFSHOFEN, Austria - The world's steepest 400-meter race was held over the weekend in Austria.

    Some 1,800 competitors from 40 nations climbed up a world-famous ski jumping hill in freezing conditions.

    On a track, a 400-meter race is a sprint, but on a ski jumping hill, it's a climb.

    At some points, racers even had to use their hands and feet to get up the slope.

    An 18-year-old Norwegian, Erik Resell, won the men's event Saturday.

    His time for the 400 meters was three minutes, 16.6 seconds.

    The competition also included a relay race for firefighters and a women's event.

    A team of Austrian firefighters defended their title on home soil.

    The women's defending champion, Andrea Mayr - a 38-year-old from Austria - finished over 30 seconds ahead of the pack in her category.

    Mayr won in three minutes, 56 seconds.

    The competition is the second of 17 in the Red Bull 400 World Championship Series, which is held across Europe.

