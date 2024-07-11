10 miners are injured and rescuers are searching for dozens of others in Polish coal mine accident

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — At least 10 Polish coal miners have been injured and rescuers are searching for dozens of others after a powerful tremor shook the Rydultowy coal mine about 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) underground, officials said Thursday.

The cause of the tremor was not immediately clear.

Polish Coal Mining Group spokesperson Aleksandra Wysocka-Siembiga said the accident took place around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said 68 miners were in the area at the time. Fifteen have been brought to the surface, including 10 who were hospitalized, the local ambulance service said. Airborne ambulances are taking part in the rescue operation.

