World

2 trains collide in Denmark, prompting a massive emergency response north of Copenhagen

Denmark Train Collision Two trains have collided between Hilleroed and Kagerup, north of Copenhagen, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Steven Knap/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) (Steven Knap/AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Two trains collided in Denmark early Thursday, prompting a massive emergency response for what police called a major accident.

The collision occurred around 6:30 a.m. about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Copenhagen. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

Photos from the scene show the front ends of the trains smashed, though both remained upright on the tracks.

Other details were not available.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read