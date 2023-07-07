8-year-old girl in 'life-threatening' condition after deadly London school car crash

LONDON — (AP) — London police said Friday that an 8-year-old is in a “life-threatening condition" in the hospital following a car crash at an elementary school on Thursday that claimed the life of another girl of the same age.

In an update, the Metropolitan Police also said that a woman in her 40s is in a critical condition following the crash in Wimbledon, in the southwest of the city.

A Land Rover crashed through a fence on Thursday morning before colliding with a building at the Study Preparatory School for girls aged between 4 and 11.

Police said soon after the incident, which took place while the children were having an end-of-year party in the garden, was not terror-related.

The Met also said a woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been bailed pending further enquiries until later in the month. She had also been taken to hospital but her life was not in danger, according to the police force. It is unclear whether she is still in hospital.

Police also said a number of other people, including a 7-month-old girl, were also taken to hospital and their conditions were not assessed as critical. On Thursday, London's ambulance service said 16 people, including the girl who died, were treated at the scene for injuries. Ten of them were later hospitalized.

The Met also said that it understands that the school-age children who were injured were pupils at the school and that the injured adults were parents or carers, not staff members.

