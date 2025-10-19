Afghanistan and Pakistan pledge to respect ceasefire after more than a week of deadly fighting

ISLAMABAD — Afghanistan and Pakistan, embroiled in fighting that has killed dozens of people and injured hundreds, pledged on Sunday to respect a ceasefire.

The truce, mediated by Qatar and Turkey, came into effect immediately and is intended to pause hostilities.

Violence has escalated between the neighbors since earlier this month, with each country saying they were responding to aggression from the other. Afghanistan denies harboring militants who carry out attacks in border areas.

Pakistan is grappling with militancy that has surged since 2021, when the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan and returned to power.

The Taliban government’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, gave a positive response to the outcome of the talks that took place in the Qatari capital, Doha, a day earlier.

He said both countries had signed a bilateral agreement.

“It has been decided that neither country will undertake any hostile actions against the other, nor will they support groups carrying out attacks against Pakistan. Both sides will refrain from targeting each other’s security forces, civilians, or critical infrastructure.”

A mechanism would be established in the future, “under the mediation of intermediary countries,” to review bilateral claims and ensure the effective implementation of this agreement.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif posted confirmation of the deal on X.

“Cross-border terrorism from Afghan territory will cease immediately,” Asif wrote. “Both countries will respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. A follow-up meeting between the delegations is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on October 25 to discuss the matters in detail.”

Mujahid and Asif both thanked Qatar and Turkey for their role in facilitating the talks that led to the ceasefire.

Associated Press writers Abdul Qahar Afghan in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, and Sajjad Tarakzai in Islamabad contributed to this report.

